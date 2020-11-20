XSPA stock news: Hawaii adds XpresSpa to the list of approved testing partners

XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock has shed almost 20% in the previous month, but things may change for the better.

According to Hawaii News Now, incoming trans-Pacific travelers will need to have a negative COVID-19 test result in hand before departure for Hawaii if they want to bypass quarantine. Travelers must take their COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before departure.

And one of the companies given a green light to do these pre-travel testings is XpresCheck, part of XpresSpa Group.

According to Travel Weekly, Hawaii visitors can now go to XpresCheck if they want to test for Covid-19 before coming to the main island, or for island hoping.

“Partners were selected based on their ability to administer the test and expand the testing network, with the goal of making it easier to safely travel to Hawaii,” said Gov. David Ige.

Joining the state’s list of trusted testing partners are besides XpresCheck; American Family Care, the American Samoa Department of Health, Atlas Genomics, Capstone Clinic, Clarity Lab Solutions, Costco Wholesale/Azova, Go Health Urgent Care, UC San Diego Health, University of Washington Medicine and WestPac Labs.

A full list of all of the approved testing partners can be found at hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/.

Pre-travel testing is required to avoid 14-day traveler quarantine in Hawaii.