XpresSpa Group (XSPA) stock could see $8 if history repeats itself.

IN a day when entire market is going down, XSPA stock is going up, here is why.

Looking at the 6 months chart XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares just flat-lined, but if we tae a look at daily movements, XSPA is the clear winner.

Why XSPA is up?

One of the reasons why XSPA stock is up, and probably the only reason, is the fact that XSPA is expanding its health care offering. Due to COVID-19 XSPA pivoted from being a wellness company to being a health company, and this may be the best thing they did since the company went IPO.

During the shareholder meeting Douglas Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa, said that there are a number of airport sites at various rollout stages adding that airlines are looking to bring XSPA to other airports which are airlines’ major hubs for national expansion.

What the future holds for XSPA?

Mr. Satzman also said there’s no political bend against them, which means that both sides are willing to put airport testing in the bill, but it’s just that there’s so much debating going on over the entire bill which is causing the hold. This means that XSPA may see nationwide rollout if the bill is voted for. From there the sky is the limit for XSPA shares.

At the moment XSPA stock is a small cap stock with only $140 million market cap. As XpresSpa CEO stated during shareholders meeting, airports wanted testing but were nervous, after seeing XSPA pilots at JFK and Newark, it was like herd movement he said. Now all the main airports are interested in XSPA to perform airport testing onsite