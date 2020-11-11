XPEV:Xpeng Motors vs Li Auto: Which stock is a better hold for 2021?

Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are two of China’s leading EV companies. A global shift to electric vehicles from gasoline has opened up a huge opportunity for new companies to compete in the notoriously brutal auto industry.

While both companies have a lot in common, there are some glaring differences that investors should be aware of, so which stock is a better hold through 2021, XPEV or LI?

Company Background

The Chinese government is bent upon making their country the largest EV supply chain in the world, thus giving domestic companies a major competitive advantage. China is already the largest new-car market in the world, and the EV segment there is expected to be a mammoth 3 million cars a year by 2025

Xpeng Motors is geared towards the luxury all-electric car segment. The company is the poster-child of the EV sector along with NIO and is backed by the likes of Alibaba, Foxconn, and Xiaomi. The company launched its IPO in August this year after raising $1.5 billion on the NYSE. The stock is up 52% since IPO at about $35.

Li Auto, founded in 2015 by CEO and Chairman Li Xiang. The company is backed by Bytedance and Meituan, which are among China’s largest consumer tech businesses. The company launched its Li ONE SUV in 2019 and has delivered north of 20000 vehicles as of last month. In July, Li Auto floated its ADR on the Nasdaq and raised slightly over $1 billion dollars. The company’s stock is trading at 65% over IPO price at about $27.

Business Model

Xpeng currently offers two models in China, the P7 sedan and the G3 SUV. Xpeng is vertically integrated and does its designing, engineering, and production in-house. The company produces both models at their Zhaoqing in Guangdong, China. The company has surprised all skeptics with the spotless execution of their plant, which was put up from scratch in just 15 months. Xpeng delivered 13000 vehicles in 2019.

Like Xpeng, Li Auto is also a vertically integrated company. However, the company has a radically different product, while Xpeng is an all-electric car brand, Li Auto has chosen to go down the hybrid route. Their Li-One SUV is based on a hybrid powertrain that uses a small engine to charge batteries on the move.

Li claim that this system reduces the costs of batteries and is a better stepping stone for consumers coming from gasoline as their system significantly reduces range anxiety and charge-times.

The Li ONE has an average price of $46000, putting it in competition with Tesla, NIO, and Xpeng. One of the company’s unique advantages is that there is no direct competition offering a hybrid system like theirs. Li is also well equipped to scale production as their plant at Changzhou can put out 100,000 vehicles per annum. The company has plans to launch cheaper models.

Financial Results

Last week, Xpeng reported October deliveries of nearly 3040 units, more than twice October deliveries last year. The announcement is one of the biggest catalysts behind the stock’s recent rally. Analysts are projecting revenues of $284 million and a loss of $73 million for Q3. Xpeng is currently available at about a 20x revenue multiple. The company announced yesterday that they expect to outperform their 2020 sales guidance by about 13-16%. The company has become a Wall Street favorite with an 85% analyst buy-rating-ratio. In comparison, the components of the Dow have a 58% buy-ratio.

On the other hand, Li Auto is having a record year. The company has delivered a record of 18,160 cars in the first 3 quarters of the year. The company delivered 3692 vehicles last month. Analysts are projecting revenues of $430 million dollars for the quarter and an EPS of 4 cents loss per share. The company is close behind Xpeng with a 78% buy-ratio. Li Auto is currently has a revenue multiple of about 17x.

Conclusion

While both companies are among the best options for investors looking to get into EV’s, Li Auto stock is definitely the one with higher upside given its unique product, high manufacturing capacity, and cheaper valuation.