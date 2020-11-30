XPEV,NIO and HYLN stocks sink following short seller attacks, warrants redemption and audit rules.

Things are not looking great for the stockholders of major Chinese EV brands, Xpeng (XPEV), NIO and NIU.

XPEV stock is down almost 15%, NIO more than 8% and HYLN is down almost 20%, 2 hours into Monday.

What happened?

Hindenburg Research, a known research company, published a damning piece on KANDI Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI).

But this is not all because negative sentiment was building already, once this information saw the light. And many EV winners in November are actually Chinese companies (NIO;NIU;XPEV).

Lawmakers next week are likely to force Chinese companies with shares traded on American exchanges to finally comply with audit-oversight rules—or leave U.S. markets altogether. source

After that information surfaced we had another hit at clean energy stocks. This time, we can thank Nikola (NKLA) for this. Nikola GM deal is a no-go, which sent NKLA shares below $20, again.

Three bad news in one day is too much for everyone, especially for stocks that gained so much in the weeks behind us.

And if that was not enough we had another blow for Hyliion shares. Today HYLN announced the redemption of all of its outstanding warrants.

If you waited “buy the dip” opportunity, this might be a good time….or maybe wait a bit more?