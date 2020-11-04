 XPEV stock surges 20% amid above normal call volume – Idaho Reporter

Automotive

XPEV stock surges 20% amid above normal call volume

Posted by Robert K. Reed on November 4, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

Automotive

RIDE vs FSR: Which stock is a better buy?

Automotive

NIU vs XPeng Motors (XPEV): Which stock is a better buy?

Automotive

NIO vs. Li Auto:Which stock is a better buy right now?

The day that XPEV stock holders have been waiting has come, double digit rally, almost a 20% jump in a single day.

What happened?

On October 12, I said that XPEV is among top 3 stocks for impatient investors and that you should jump on the EV bandvagin, but bot via Tesla or NIO. XPEV was an obvious, undervalued choice.

And acording to social media, XPEV call volume is above normal.

High volume in calls accompanied by higher prices, such as the case today, in the call indicates informed traders think good news may be announced. Some say that Biden win could be that good news, but in my eyes XPEV is a win-win stock no matter who takes the White House.

What now?

Obviously, we can expect some profit taking in the hours or days in front of us, because we cannot expect 20% jumps day after day after day.

So if you are invested in XPEV you can hold the stock, but if you want to enter now, stay safe because market can turn 180 degrees in a matter of minutes.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Automotive

RIDE vs FSR: Which stock is a better buy?

Automotive

NIU vs XPeng Motors (XPEV): Which stock is a better buy?

Automotive

NIO vs. Li Auto:Which stock is a better buy right now?

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén