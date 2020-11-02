XPEV: 7 analysts predict a $165 stock price

In a day when many EV stocks went up, some more than 10% another news hits the street.

According to CNN , 7 analysts are giving a BUY for XPEV stock with a median price target of $165, which is almost a tenfold increase from the stock price today.

Why is this important?

There are now seven analysts with XPEV stock price targets of at least $140; at that price, Xpeng’s market capitalization would be $135 billion.

The median estimate represents a +706.55% increase from the last price of 20.81 CNN

While lowest price target is now $140, median price is at $165 and the highest price target for XPEV shares is all the way up at $182!

What Now?

XPEV shares are up more than 7% (at the time of writing this article) on Monday but even with this jump XPEV performance is not as good, as NIO shares. XPEV went above $20 on IPO day and the price went from $24 to $18 and it failed to bounce back for the time being.

With Q4 results ahead of us everything is possible for Xpeng Inc. While some EVs may not seem sexy, XPEV can add just the right amount of spice to a portfolio.