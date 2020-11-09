Xiaomi shares enter the new week with another jump

Xiaomi (1810) stock rose 2.39% to HKD 25.70 at the time of writing this article, while the highest price was $HKD 26.70, a 1-month high, the lowest price was 25.3 yuan, active buying 61%; the transactions are at 81.124 million shares. At current prices, the stock temporarily rose for 9 consecutive days, a cumulative increase of 25.12%.

Currently, the Hang Seng Index (INDEXHANGSENG: HSI) is at 26,021 points, up 310 points or 1.20%; Hang Seng China Index reported 10637, up 139 points or 1.33%; Hang Seng Technology Index reported 8468, up 315 points or 3.88%; Main board turnover was 57.069 billion yuan.

The Shanghai Composite Index is at( SHA: 000001) 3350, up 37 points or 1.15%, with a turnover of 177.053 billion yuan.