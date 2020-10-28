Xiaomi Analyst Raises Stock Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Report

Xiaomi (01810) shares gained almost 3% on Wednesday, breaking through multiple moving averages. But at the moment of writing the stock price is only 1.61% up with a quotation of HK$21.45 and a turnover of 1.982 billion.

Bank of Communications International, the fifth largest bank in mainland China, released a report saying how the bank expects that Xiaomi’s (01810-HK) smartphone shipments in the third quarter will increase by 29% year-on-year. Among them, the share of shipments in the Chinese market will increase, and the overseas shipments will grow strong on European sales.

In addition, the bank expects that advertising revenue will continue to recover along with the industry, and after the rapid increase in game revenue during the first half of the epidemic, the third quarter will resume normal growth (a year-on-year increase of 27%).

The bank slightly raised its target price to 25 Hong Kong dollars (previously 23 Hong Kong dollars), based on 34 times the 2021 price-earnings ratio.

In the other news, on October 27th, Redmi officially released the new flagship K series: Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, and Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition form the product echelon of the K30 series “Dual Extreme”.

Redmi K30S is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 865 mobile processing platform, equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate top LCD screen, 64 million pixel ultra-clear three-shot, built-in X-axis linear motor and stereo dual speakers. It will be officially launched on November 1.