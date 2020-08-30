Wuhan food markets are selling wild animals, again.

With the opening of both middle and elementary schools, life has gradually returned to normal in Wuhan. The fireworks often light the night sky and netizens are sharing images unimaginable just a couple of months ago. Seems like everything is back to normal.

But among those good images, there have been some unbelievable scenes, again. According to The Paper, in Wuhan Tiansheng Street Vegetable Market and Changchun Road Vegetable Market, there are many merchants selling wild frogs at prices ranging from RMB 25 to RMB 30 (around $4)per catty( around 600 grams). The staff of the local market supervision bureau said that they will send staff to investigate if someone reports sellers. Of course this never happens.

The first thing to be clear is that capturing, selling, and eating wild frogs violates many Chinese laws and regulations. The “Wild Animal Protection Law” stipulates that “terrestrial wild animals with important economic and scientific value” should be protected, and frogs are one of them.

At the same time, the “Decision on the Total Banning of Illegal Wildlife Trade, Elimination of Bad Habits of Wild Animals, and Effective Protection of People’s Life, Health and Safety” promulgated and implemented this year also requires that all “Wild Animal Protection Law” and other relevant laws prohibit hunting, Trading, transportation, and eating of wild animals must be strictly prohibited. For violations of the law, heavier penalties will be imposed on the basis of existing legal provisions. Undoubtedly, catching, selling, and eating wild frogs will be severely punished by regulations.

Although there is no definitive conclusion as to where and what kind of animal the new corona virus originated from, to some extent, it has become a social consensus that catching, selling, or eating wild animals such as bats or frogs is a big no-no.