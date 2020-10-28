Worrisome Q4 outlook took a toll on Microsoft but MSFT stock is still HOT

Microsoft (MSFT) stock ended 1.5% up on Tuesday but lost the steam on Wednesday after beating third-quarter analysts’ projections.

The company has greatly benefited from the pandemic as social distancing and work-from-home have induced a digital shift at a very rapid pace. The company reported sharp increases in cloud revenue, as more and more businesses are forced to move online, gaming revenue, as more people are staying from home, and business and productivity services revenue, as more people shift to work-from-home. The company reported revenues of $37.2 billion and profits of $13.9 billion for the quarter, up 12% and 30% from last year respectively. (WSJ)

The company’s largest growth engine this quarter was cloud services. The company’s Cloud arm, Microsoft Azure, saw its revenue grow 48% as the pandemic fuels demand for online infrastructure. Revenues from the company’s server business also grew by 22%. (Financial Times)

The company saw its Microsoft Office subscriber base increase to 45.3 million, up 27% from last year, and generate revenue growth of 21%, all thanks to Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Teams.

The company also saw unexpected growth in their personal hardware businesses, especially as no new products were launched by the company over the quarter. Revenues from the Surface brand, grew an astounding 37%. (The Verge)

Microsoft’s Xbox gaming business also generated revenue growth of nearly 30% compared to last year, most of which was driven by digital content sales, such as the Xbox Game Pass and other content. Microsoft announced recently that it has crossed 15 million Xbox Game Pass Members. This year is very exciting for the gaming world, as both heavyweight console manufacturers, Sony and Microsoft, are gearing up to launch their next-generation consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which get an update only once every 6-7 years. Both companies are gearing up to maximize sales over the holiday season and analysts expect that this will be a big profit driver over the next few quarters.

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing and second waves of the virus popping up around the globe, Microsoft is set to have a record year and Q4 owing to its global presence and wide product portfolio.