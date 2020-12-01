WKHS stock: There is imminent danger – this mark must now hold

Ohio based automaker Workhorse Group (WKHS) had a strong month of trading. At its peak, the share was even able to gain more than 90% since the beginning of the month, almost marking a new record high. Recently, however, there has been a slight setback. If this mark is now also undercut, another price slide threatens.

With a strong upward movement, the price broke the upper limit line at $16.00 on November 3rd. In the following days, the value even approached the resistance line of the September high at $30.99.

From there, the soaring continued and the stock almost hit a new all time high. The severely overheated stock then reset at this level and has fallen to the support at $25.37 to this day. If the value closes permanently below this level in the following days, further price slips up to the September high can be expected. If, on the other hand, the support holds, the share should soon approach the ATH again.

But charts are not something WKHS stockholders and investors are thinking about these days. USPS contract is what is on their minds. And while WKHS bulls are saying it is clear that USPS will choose Workhorse over Ford, bears are asking “How can anyone be so far behind WKHS who produced 7 vehicles last quarter. I mean I’m not that far behind at 0 myself.”