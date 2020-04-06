 Wirecard,WDI shares up after strategic partnership with e-commerce agency UNAS – Idaho Reporter

Wirecard,WDI shares up after strategic partnership with e-commerce agency UNAS

Wirecard continues to expand. In a new strategic cooperation with UNAS, an e-commerce operator from Hungary, Wirecard has access to a new customer base. Unas is used by some 5,000 online retailers who now will use the Wirecards as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) .

The aim is to enable the customer to choose their preferred payment method so that the purchasing process can be carried out smoothly and as few customers as possible jump off.

“We open up a whole new world to legacy businesses struggling to survive through traditional retail methods alone. With our solutions, merchants of any size and industry can launch their online shop and become operational in minutes,” explained Gáll T. Barna, Business Development Manager at UNAS. “Key to these merchants being able to compete on a global footing, is the ability to ensure a smooth and frictionless payment experience for all. Wirecard provides the most comprehensive payment technology on the market so was an obvious choice as a PSP integration partner.”

“Having Wirecard as a payment service provider adds real intrinsic value for the merchants UNAS work with. Through this agreement, they can implement the payment options demanded by their customers. Whether they are big global enterprises, or traditional family-run micro-businesses, they get the most advanced payment system at their fingertips,” added Roland Toch, Managing Director Central Eastern Europe at Wirecard.

Unas is considered a pioneer in Hungarian e-commerce. The operator has registered around 27 million customers since it was founded. Every fifth Hungarian online retailer offers its products via the Unas platform.

Despite the overall economic downturn, Wirecard is once again proving its relative strength.

