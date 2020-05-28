 Wirecard’s CEO just bought 27,000 shares of Wirecard (WDI) stock, price goes up – Idaho Reporter

Wirecard’s CEO just bought 27,000 shares of Wirecard (WDI) stock, price goes up

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 28, 2020

Wirecard’s share extends its lead on Thursday afternoon to over four percent, climbing to the top of the DAX. The reason: CEO and major shareholder Markus Braun bought his own shares – and numerous investors are now doing the same.

As can be seen from a DGAP report, Braun has bought Wirecard shares worth around EUR 2.5 million (2494511.63 EUR) through its MB holding company. The purchase price is estimated at EUR 90.38 per share – the CEO has therefore collected around 27,600 shares. The insider transaction is dated today (Thursday, May 28).

The share purchase by the head of the Board of Management is well received on the stock exchange and gives the Wirecard stock an increase of around 4.4 percent in the afternoon.

