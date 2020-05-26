Wirecard stock price down on bad news

Wirecard AG had a good run for a several days but WDI share price will probably go down again, on a news published late Monday evening. Wirecard has postponed the publication of the certified annual balance sheet for 2019 several times. It should finally be ready on June 4th. But this deadline cannot be met either.

“Ernst & Young GmbH has informed Wirecard AG that in the meantime all foreign auditors have been able to finalize their audit procedures for corporate purposes,” it is said in the statement. Positive news : “In the course of the completed parts of the audit procedures, Wirecard has so far been informed of no significant findings.”

However, not all audit procedures have yet been completed. Therefore, the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2019 will not be completed by June 4, 2020 as planned.

Instead, the submission of the annual financial report 2019 and the annual press conference are now to take place two weeks later, on June 18. The company then expects an “unrestricted attestation” and “no significant deviations” from the preliminary figures already communicated.

However, the renewed delay has an impact on the Annual General Meeting: as a result of the changed schedule, Wirecard will postpone it to August 26, 2020.

Wirecard AG (ETR: WDI) stock price plummeted plummeted from EUR 140 in April to EUR 87.00 where is it now.