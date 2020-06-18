Wirecard stock approaching the “make it or break it” line

Wirecard’s ( ETR: WDI) Thursday 2019 annual financial report and interim report for the first quarter of 2020 are on the agenda. After the publication had to be postponed several times, the tension is running high.

In the past, it was usually between 7 a.m. and 7.30 a.m., but this time investors have to be patient a little longer. As of 8:45 a.m. the report is still a long way from home. In the afternoon at 2 p.m., however, the balance sheet press conference is scheduled – the figures should be available by then at the latest.

In the run-up to publication, the share has increased on Wednesday significantly and closed around five percent higher at EUR 104.50 on Wednesday. However, investors are becoming increasingly nervous: on the Tradegate trading platform, the Wirecard (ETR:WDI) stock price in pre-exchange trading fluctuated between significant gains and losses of almost 15 percent. Most recently, the share costs EUR 100.50, which is 3.4 percent less than the day before the Xetra closing.

Will Wirecard go down on news, again, or will the share price surge? Anyhow, investors face a tough decision whether to roll the dice on Wirecard recovering from a devastating setback.