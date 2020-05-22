Will Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock price surge on Q1 results?

Have you ever been on trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) site to book a trip or a hotel? No? Well, that is unfortunate, because they have a wonderful site with plenty of hotels to offer. They basically copied what Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) did and focused on a huge Asian market.

Majority of their visitors come from Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong. On May 28, 2020 Trip.com stock will have a very important information on the table. The Company will reveal the numbers behind their Q1 results.

Trip.com Group’s management team will host a conference call at 8:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 28, 2020 (or 8:00AM on May 29, 2020 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

I believe that Q1 2020 results are already priced in TCOM stock price and after this shares can only go up. Worst case scenario stock will continue to hover between $20 and $25 for the next couple of months and come back to mid $30 from there. All in all, TCOM saw better times but I believe they can come back with a bang.