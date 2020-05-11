Will Dax (INDEXDB: DAX ) stay above 11,000 points on Monday?

After the last week, when INDEXDB DAX flat-lined, the Dax recovery is in the sight on Monday with a new test at11,000 points. Two weeks ago, this test was still unsuccessful despite the previous recovery high after the coronavirus crash of a good 11,235 points. According to experts, the recovery rally will be put to the test in the coming week on the German stock market. Dax performance Index could come under pressure again after the virus-induced crisis lows in the middle of March. They warn against too much carelessness in view of the pandemic, which is far from over, and its economic consequences.

The ECB’s recession warning had brought the Dax to its knees again. In view of the continued normalization in the Corona crisis, however, the signs are now quite good: Investors remained willing to take risks on Wall Street on Friday and in the morning in Asia.

Bullish above - 10971.8

Stop-loss - 10867.0

Target 1 - 11076.6

Target 2 = 11116.4

Target 3 - 11170.9

Trailing SL - 23.9 points.

Against this background, the equity strategists of the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg found clear words: “We consider the current rally to be dangerous carelessness among investors and believe that taking profits is opportune.” The corona specter has recently been pushed into the background and the hope of a quick return to normality has shaped the public discussions. The Corona crisis and its massive economic turmoil were thus processed uncharacteristically quickly on the stock markets.