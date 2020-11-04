Why Xiaomi (1810) stock popped 7.5% today?

The first reason why Xiaomi (1810) stock jumped more than 8% today is …well it was about time people realize how good this company is.

What happened?

The number one reason for a sudden surge in Xiaomi shares is the fact that Xiaomi reported Nov.1-Nov3. sales at the leading Chinese online platforms.

Xiaomi announced today that from November 1st to 3rd, Xiaomi is leading the cumulative sales of Android phones on Tmall, JD.com and Suning ! In top 10 Tmall Android sales list Xiaomi took 6 places, at JD top 10 Android mobile phone sales Xiaomi takes 7 positions, and Suning Tesco’s mobile phone sales increased by 256% year-on-year.

Another good news for Xiaomi shareholders is the fact that Xiaomi received another bullish price target.

CITIC Securities released a research report covering Xiaomi (1810). It continues to be optimistic about the company’s increase in both domestic and foreign market share. It maintains a “buy” rating and a target price of HK$27.

What now?

The CITI bank believes that based on the high degree of certainty of the supply chain, the enhancement of product competitiveness and the optimization of channels it is expected that the Xiaomi’s mobile phone market share will continue to increase, and it is expected to achieve its third or second position in the world in the next two years. The increase in domestic and European shipments will also drive the company’s Internet service revenue growth and profit increase.