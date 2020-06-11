 Why WAFU stock is up 400%? – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

Why WAFU stock is up 400%?

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 11, 2020 0 Comments

Another day and another Chinese company after your hard earned money. This time the shares of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WAFU) stock are going to the moon, not literaly though and probably not for a long time.

On Thursday during pre-market hours WAFU stock is up some 400% without any good reason. Another one-day-wonder knocking on your doors and asking for your money. Do not part with your cash no matter how tempted you are because this one will also soon be gone.

Looking at this list of top morning gainers it seems as if I am looking at the strangest list of shit coins. Pretty much says it all.

Robert K. Reed

