Why SCYNEXIS (SCYX) stock went 950% up?

If you are wondering what is going on with Scynexic Inc share price you are at the right place, but at the wrong time, as SCYX stock is up more than 950% already.

But worry not because you are not missing on anything. SCYNEXIS common stock started trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on July 17, 2020. What this means?

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ : SCYX) yesterday announced that they will reverse-split its issued and outstanding common stock, at a ratio of 1-for-10. Meaning if you have 10 SCYX shares you will be getting one for those 10.

And this is why SCYX stock went up today more than 900%. Actually it moved more than 1000% and it is trading above $6.29 at the moment of writing this article which is 14:24 EDT. The stock price closed at $0.62 on Thursday.

So, no losses for SCYX holders but no (significant) gains as well.