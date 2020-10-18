Why Nikola (NKLA) may see $9 before $30

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is running out of O2, again. There isn’t a more frustrated lot than Nikola shareholders. Besides LCA shareholders, that is.

The stock, once skyrocketing 500% in a matter of weeks, has given new meaning to the phrase dead money, having gone nowhere since …that scandal.

If you are not making or aspiring to make money trading stocks, there’s no point in holding a certain stock. In this case Nikola.

Are you going to make money holding NKLA shares?

Let me give you this quick lesson. Jokes aside, imagine you are greedy stock player, and you are living your dream trading stocks, that is all good and fun. What could go possibly wrong?

You have to understand how people behave in a perfect world. We all have to pretty much win, right? But you are forgetting that human beings are assholes, and they do not care about fairness and you are not living in a perfect world. This is the main reason why NKLA stock could go down to single digits.

What a year, huh?

What a year this was. Just when I thought NKLA was here to save the financial problems of all first-time-$1K- check-traders, Mr. Milton decided to go full retard on social media and ruined the dream.

Now we have shutdowns, masks, businesses are getting close, industries are at risk, hydrogen trucks are at risk…lot of people are out there out of work, not sure where their money will come from, this thing has hit anyone from the top of the food chain to the bottom. By “this thing” I mean COVID’19.

Somehow, somewhere I had a foresight to know that HYLN will go down to $25 and DKNG to $45 and last night I had a nightmare, again. Some creepy dude approached me (in my dream) and said:”SELL! It is going down to $9!”

Day 85 since "groundbreaking" pic.twitter.com/Jpq4yCeMCj — Matthias Tasser (@TasserMatthias) October 18, 2020

Stock only becomes valuable when it is going up. And it will go up once Nikola starts having real world, not imaginary, results.

8 out of 9 people think Nikola will not deliver

But not me, I think Nikola is a great team. They are like Nikola Tesla. THE Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American investor , inventor.

I do not think there is any thrill that can go through the human heart like that felt by the inventor as he sees some creation of the brain unfolding to success… such emotions make a man forget food, sleep, friends, love, everything. Nikola Tesla

And I am sure people working at Nikola are working hard to create value for the company and their investors, but right now this is not the best time to invest in Nikola. Unless you are a gambler trader, if that is the case this is the best time to invest in Nikola stocks.