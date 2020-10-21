Why JinkoSolar (JKS) stock may see $100 before $80

JinkoSolar Holdings (JKS) stock is getting hot again.

The bulls are not giving up, they are driving the JKS share price from one high to the next. Here it now appears that the $ 100 mark is being targeted. The increase is already over 650% in a few months, but something can still come. There are various Fibonacci price targets just above the $100 mark. In addition, the $100 mark is a smooth and psychologically very interesting zone, which is often used to take profits.

after difficult years, the solar industry now seems to be on the verge of a major breakthrough. Executive Director Fatih Birol from the International Energy Agency IEA recently summed it up: “Solar will be the new king of the global electricity market. The sector is ready to set new records every year from 2022 onwards.”

The moving averages for JKS : 38-day line (bullish) | 100-day line (bullish) | 200-day line (bullish)

We are in a very good upward trend. Because the price is quoted above all important moving averages. In addition, the 200-day line is rising. From this point of view, you are in very good hands on the long side.

The high-low channel : upper band (bullish) | Lower band (bullish) The channel with period 30 is currently on an upward trend. Because both the upper band and the lower band are rising, which should be viewed as bullish.