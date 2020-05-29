Why is TUI stock down again?

After a several days of rally the TUI share lost part of the summer 2020 fantasy that has been talked about a lot recently: As the company announced today, all trips abroad in the UK were canceled until the beginning of July. Cruises should not be available until the end of November at the earliest, and trips to lakes and mountains will not take place until the end of September. TUI stock is heading south.

This is an unexpected setback for the tour operator, who has recently had a tremendous upswing due to the prospect of relaxing travel restrictions and opening up many European borders. So far, the Hanoverians have assumed that package tours can also be offered in England again from June, according to the British newspaper Guardian .

Specifically, the British government advises against all trips that are not absolutely necessary. Home Secretary Priti Patel also announced last week that anyone entering the UK would face 14-day quarantine. This development on the island is more than unpleasant, because Britain is the most important market for the tourism group alongside Germany.

For TUI, the hope of a faster than feared start of the travel business has deteriorated.