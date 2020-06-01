Why is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR: BMW) stock down again?

The share price of the automobile manufacturer BMW was one of the losers of the day with a loss of 2.6 percent. At the end of trading, the price of the single stock was EUR 52.60.

The price of ETR:BMW stock is down 2.59 percent . At the close of trading, the value of the automobile manufacturer, which closed on the previous trading day at EUR 54.00, lost EUR 1.40 (2.59 percent). Most recently, the BMW value was quoted at 52.60 euros.

The BMW share started trading on Friday at a price of EUR 52.74. The daily high was 53.50 euros.

The 52-week high of the BMW share was noted on December 13, 2019. The stock exchange is currently trading the share certificate 31.7 percent below the high. The 52-week low on March 19, 2020 was reached at EUR 36.60.

The share had a turnover of 183.4 million euros by 5:45 p.m. 3,477,078 papers were traded. At the same time on the previous trading day, 1,625,628 papers with a value of EUR 96.5 million were traded.