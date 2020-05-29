Why is BASF stock dropping today when it should go up?

Given the high level of uncertainty caused by the corona pandemic, many companies are bracing themselves to survive a long period of weakness. The chemical company has brought fresh capital into the company by placing two bonds with a total volume of two billion euros. The first, three-year tranche with an issue volume of one billion euros and an annual interest of 0.101 percent will be used for general corporate finance, said BASF SE (ETR: BAS).

In addition, BASF also issued a “green bond”, also worth EUR 1.0 billion, with which sustainable products and projects are to be financed. The term here was seven years, the interest rate is 0.25 percent.

The low interest rates that BASF has to pay once again demonstrate the great confidence that market participants have in BASF stock. The medium to long-term prospects for the broad-based chemical giant remain good. Since the chart image has recently brightened, investors can still access it. The position should be secured with a stop at 37.00 euros.