Why IPOB stock popped 8% today?

Social Capital Hedosophia (IPOB) stock is on a run on Tuesday , gaining more than 8% at the time of writing this article.

What happened?

Seems like today’s rise of IPOB shares can be credited to an overall green day on both NYSE and NASDAQ, with many shares surging double digits today.

Furthermore, this could be a reversal day for IPOB after so many red days. If IPOB closes above 50 day support shareholders will definitely be happy.

What now?

Of course there were no news reports, SEC filings, or analyst notes that might otherwise have driven today’s move but as we are moving towards the end of the November and the ticker change to OpenDoor we might see more positive movements, but I really doubt that. So, if you are already invested in IPOB wait for the exit point. If you are thinking about investing in this bubble, I would suggest to stay away.

Open Door will use this reverse merger IPO to enrich the offer and user experience which will attract more buyers. That’s the goal, anyway. What I am not sure about is when is Opendoor going to start making profits.

Market will settle tomorrow after the elections, and stock that surged today might go in reverse, so stay safe.