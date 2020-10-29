Why IPOB stock could see $10 before $20

It has been an intensive week for Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOB) stock holders.

IPOB share price went down from $20 to $17 and then started moving up but finished Thursday at $17.11.

What is going on with IPOB?

The same thing that happened to other SPACs during pre-merger period might happen to IPOB as well. The long and painful selloff has began on October 14 and the chart is slowly but surely going into abyss. This is the sad truth for anyone that entered above $20 per share.

Seems like the only people trusting IPOB and OpenDoor valuation is Ark Investment with a couple of huge buys in the days behind us.

What now?

While IPOB merger might disrupt real estate it is still not sure how this reverse merger IPO is going to help them do that. What I do see, is the fact that some small investors might lose their patience and sell IPOB stock out of fear. On the other side Mr. Palihapitiya and Opendoor will be the biggest winners of this deal.

…revenue may halve this year because the company paused the buying of properties during the pandemic and laid off a third of its staff. source

Some analysts liken IPOB to drug development companies, which often go years without profits before making a marketable product. But there’s one key difference, at least with a biotech, you have a reasonable assurance that there will be a market for the product should it get approved. In the OpenDoor business model, there is no such assurance.

I expect continued pressure on the shares as there are few catalysts near term besides merger date that will happen at some point in time. And then what?