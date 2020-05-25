Why HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) stock skyrocketed this month?

Something positive is going on with HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) stock price this spring. HUBS stock price cannot seem to stop going up since April 3, 2020. If you invested in HUBS shares back at the beginning of April you would earn 80% on each dollar. On Friday HUBS stock closed at $194.29, almost $4 higher than a day before.

But why is Hubspot stock a good buy?

The truth is, HubSpot stock is not a seasonal stock, it is not a stay-at-home stock and the most important part is that Hubspot generates its revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its B2B Software products. Each month they have recurring payment coming into their pockets. Everyone likes these companies. So, when investors saw that HUBS stock bottomed in April they took a chance and bought cheap shares.

They are the leader in “Inbound Marketing” niche for years and if you are working online there are high chances you heard of HubSpot.

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) shares are having this positive run since they went public in 2014.

And on May 6, 2020 HubSpot gave Q2 guidance (being one of the rare companies giving guidance due to COVID-19 crisis) where they said that they expect a total in the range of $195.0 million to $196.0 million, while for entire 2020 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $800.0 million to $810.0 million.

Even though outlook is challenging it is nice to get a guidance from a company you invested in.

What the future holds?

In my eyes HUBS stock is going to have a slower growth after Q2 earnings but will still stay one of the best marketing-related stocks in the market. A wonderful long-term opportunity for a young investors that have enough time ahead of them.