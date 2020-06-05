Why Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) gained 130% in pre-market?

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) is a small cap stock with a lot of potential and even more buzz on social media. Seems like this buzz is pushing the stock price to some new monthly high. I say monthly because yearly high is around $4. And even though PSV stock is expected to fly today it will be very hard to reach more than $2.

Some people are also noting that this might be a pump-dump scheme so be beware.

But the price did not go up that much only on hype. Right after the market closed Hermitage Offshore Services reported it narrowed Q1 loss and more than doubled revenue.

I jumped into $PSV but only for a quick trade. — Brian Jones (@TraderBJones) June 5, 2020

But be careful with PSV stock as majority of PSV shareholders are like the one above. In for a quick buck.

Only 0.15% of PSV shares are held by institutional investors. To compare this with a “real” company, 61% of AAPL shares are in the hands of institutional investors.