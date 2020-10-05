Why day traders are loving the business of Ballard Power (BLDP)

BLDP stock seems to be going forward its new all-time high.

Last week, I reported that Daimler is getting its H2 truck ready for the future, together with their battery powered trucks. The peculiar narrative behind hydrogen fuel cell specialist Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) is quite interesting. Starting off as one of the most promising technology fuel-cell companies (founded in 1979), BLDP slowly but surely progressed towards where it is now. However, the times are changing fast and 2020 was (and still is) one unexpected black swan year.

This brought the company under a new light with investors making it one of the best fuel cell plays in the market. Green future, new technologies and clean air creates plenty of opportunity in this niche.

But BLDP stock is going up and down since July creating ample of space for day traders.

Bullish case for BLDP shares

Cruise travel is currently not a big hit. In the long term, however, this industry could give the Canadian fuel cell manufacturer a further boost. Here is the main reason: In Norway, from 2026, all ferries that pass through the UNESCO World Heritage fjords must be completely emission-free.

And this is where Ballard Fuel Cells come in handy.

Our FCwave™ fuel cell module is the first proven marine zero-emission module in commercial use. We were the first to partner with major marine manufacturers, and today, we have six major zero-emission projects underway, in partnership with some of the industry’s largest manufacturers. source– Ballard

For Ballard Power, these new products offer new growth opportunities.The shipbuilding market is expected to grow from currently $132 billion to a volume of $175 billion in 2025.

With the 50-day line at $ 15.18 behind us, we now have to sustainably overcome the resistance at $ 17.00. In addition, the BLDP shares should make a run to the 52-week high at $ 21.61. On the downside, support at $ 13.85 is waiting.