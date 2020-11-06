Why BLDP stock may see $10 before $20

The fuel cell manufacturer Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock price seems to be hitting a brick wall.

BLDP presented figures for the past quarter after closing bell on Thursday. After the share price bounced a few dollars in the previous week around f, we are now seeing a negative trend in Ballrd Power financial results.

Is BLDP a good buy on Friday?

The price is expected to drop sharply,again, before the weekend. The reason: Ballard Power fell short of market expectations.

In the third quarter, sales rose four percent to $ 25.6 million. The bottom line was a loss of $ 11.2 million, or five cents per share.

Ballard Power clearly missed the analysts’ forecasts. These expected an average of $ 28.2 million in revenue, with a loss of $ 10.8 million, or four cents per share.

Because of the weak numbers, another test of the 50-day line is at $ 15.95 and we see it could taking place on Friday.

Friday prices might be a new bottom, but if the stock does not make a swift comeback on Monday,the share price will continue its downward trend.

BLDP is struggling and is one of the worst investments this summer.

Ballard Power shares have been hovering between $15 and $20 since July, which makes it a pretty bad stock to have in your portfolio.

With NIO and XPEV surging lately, investors started asking themselves-Should I jump to another ship or should I keep my money trapped in BLDP stock?