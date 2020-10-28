Why AMD may see $55 before $80

Over the last few weeks, the global semiconductor industry has been witnessing unprecedented levels of consolidation. After Nvidia announced its $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM from SoftBank, Advanced Micro Devices has decided to purchase chipmaker Xilinx in a $35 billion all-stock deal. The news sent AMD stock tumbling 4% and Xilinx shares up 8%.

Both Nvidia and AMD are funding these all-stock acquisitions on the back of extreme bullishness in the tech sector that has seen their stocks zoom 123% and 63% YTD. Both companies have transformed into tech giants over the past 5 years owing to massive growth in the data center, high-performance hardware, and gaming equipment demand.

AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx is purely strategic and the company hopes that it will be able to capitalize on certain synergies between the two companies and offer a much broader suite of products. AMD has made it clear that they expect the data center business to be the biggest revenue engine for the company over the next few years. Under the acquisition agreement, Xilinx shareholders will receive about 1.7324 shares of AMD and own about 26% of the company, while AMD shareholders will own 74%.

“This is really a long-term play for what the future of the industry is going to be. The combined company wants to guide what the future data center will look like. That includes systems for running artificial intelligence applications in cloud and enterprise data centers. Together, we will be a stronger strategic force powering the next generation datacenter”, said AMD CEO Lisa Su told Investor’s Business Daily. Data centers account for a little under 20% of AMD’s revenue and just above 10% of Xilinx’s revenue, but the segment is the biggest growth driver for both companies. (Investors Business Daily)

AMD has also greatly benefitted from Intel’s recent troubles and has slowly taken significant market share away from them. As Intel’s manufacturing troubles slowed down their technical progress, AMD is now the clear market leader in consumer processors in terms of technology. Intel expects that it will not be able to close this gap till at-least 2023 if things go to plan.

AMD is also the largest supplier of gaming console hardware, supplying to both Sony’s Playstation and Microsoft’s Xbox. With both companies preparing to launch both their next-generation consoles in time for the holiday season, analysts expect additional revenue from the gaming segment.

AMD on Tuesday announced better than expected Q3 earnings of 41 cents a share and sales of $2.8 billion, against projections of 35 cents and $2.5 billion. Analysts are now projecting Q4 revenues of $3 billion. (Seeking Alpha)

While AMD is a great long term play, short term we may see volatile weeks ahead of us, and $55 per share is not out of the question.