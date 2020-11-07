Who is Jill Biden: the woman who will become the First Lady of America

Donald Trump will be replaced as President of the United States by Joe Biden. This means that Melania Trump will also pack her suitcases in the White House, and with Joe arrives his wife Jill, who should become the First Lady.

The wife of the new president of the United States, Jill Biden (69), will probably not give up her professional career as a professor.

Jill Biden has four university degrees and has previously said she plans to continue working full time as a college professor even if her husband becomes the leader of the world’s largest power. If she stays first with her original stance she will be the first lady of the United States to continue her professional career outside the White House.

She is a teacher and will stay one

“If we get to the White House, I will continue to teach. It’s important and I want people to appreciate professors and know their contribution, and raise the profession,” she told CBS News.

After Joe Biden was sworn in as Vice President of the United States during Barack Obama’s term in 2009, Jill Biden continued to teach, and there are stories that Secret Service members disguised themselves as students in lectures to take care of her safety.

There are also stories that allegedly some students didn’t even really know who “Dr. B.” was, and she even defended her doctoral dissertation using the maiden name Jacobs because she didn’t want to highlight her husband’s function in the foreground.

69-year-old Jill Biden was married to Bill Stevenson before her marriage to Joe, and she entered into that marriage when she was 18 years old. But that love lasted only five years.

How Jill met Biden?

In March 1975, she and Joe Biden went to their first meeting in Philadelphia. Joe Biden was then a U.S. senator in Delaware whose wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed in a 1972 car accident.

“It was kind of a blind date when we went out. Then I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to go out with him one day and that’s it,'” Jill said. told her how she had met a wonderful man named Joe.

During this year’s presidential campaign, Joe Biden revealed that it took him two years to convince his wife to marry him and become the stepmother of his two sons, Hunter and Beau.

“She brought us back together. She brought my life back. She brought our family back,” Joe Biden once said.

Jill Biden has always been a strong supporter of Joe throughout her career, defending him politically and even physically.

She defended Joe on many occasions

She “intervened” in February when an attempted attack on Joe Biden took place in New Hampshire. She then pushed one of the protesters away.

“I’m a good Philly girl,” she told reporters with a smile after the incident. Shortly afterwards, she reacted similarly in Los Angeles.

In recent statements to the media, she said that if she becomes the first lady, she will focus on the education and families of the soldiers, and that these will be her priorities as the first lady.

“The beauty is that you can define everything the way you want. And I did that as a second lady – I defined that role the way I wanted it to be,” she told Vogue.

Her four sisters say she will be a “natural” first lady.

“She took care of me and was always there if I needed her,” Bonny Jacobs said.

How old is Jill Biden?

Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden was born on June 3, 1951 in Hammonton, New Jersey, and grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. With her husband Joe, she has a daughter, Ashley, born in 1981.

Jill holds bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Delaware, and a master’s degree from West University Chester and Villanova University. During her career, she taught English in high schools, and also taught adolescents with emotional disorders in a psychiatric hospital.

From 1993 to 2008, Jill Biden was an English teacher at Delaware Technical & Community College. She has been a professor of English at Northern Virginia College since 2009 and is considered the first wife to have a paid job while her husband was vice president.

She is the founder of the nonprofit Biden Breast Health Initiative, co-founder of the Book Buddies program, co-founder of the Biden Foundation, active in Delaware Boots on the Ground, and co-founder of an association with Michelle Obama.