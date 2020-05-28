Which Index is growing faster? INDEXSP: .INX vs INDEXDJX: .DJI

The chase on the US stock markets in the hope of an economic revival continued on Wednesday. The leading index Dow Jones Industrial rose by 2.21 percent to 25 548.27 points. The technology-intensive Nasdaq stock market, which has seen above-average growth in recent weeks, showed slight signs of fatigue.

Some activities, such as brick-and-mortar shopping, going out to eat, or commuting to and from work, increasingly indicated “back to normal,” said chief strategist Chris Hussey of Goldman Sachs investment bank. He saw this as an “encouraging sign that people.” resume pre-Corona crisis activities “.

The S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) rose 1.48 percent to 3036.13 points, which means that the market-wide stock exchange barometer went out of trading for the first time since the beginning of March above the 3000 point mark.

The Nasdaq 100, which had given in slightly the previous day, remained somewhat behind with an increase of 0.55 percent to 9442.05 points. However, in the recovery rally that started in mid-March, he had already made up for the severe losses of the Corona crash.

The joy of the easing in the virus crisis continues to be felt in the battered travel sector, as there are increasing signs that tourism in some countries around the world may soon start again. For the shares of the cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) it went up 5.9 percent and for Royal Caribbean by 9.5 percent. Stocks of major airlines like American, United or Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) won between 2.6 and 7.5 percent.

The recent high price gains of shares in investment banks are striking. So laid the shares of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan , Morgan Stanley , Citigroup and Bank of America by 5.8 to 8.5 percent. Traders argued that the general recovery on the financial markets since mid-March should have a positive impact on the number of market-related investment houses in the second quarter.

Twitter shares in contrast, 2.8 percent lost. US President Donald Trump has once again expressed his anger at the alleged left-leaning nature of social media and has threatened unnamed platforms with new regulation or even closure. Most recently, he seemed upset that Twitter was first fact-checking one of his tweets – and calling some of the statements wrong.

General Electric however, were among the big winners with an increase of 7.2 percent. The conglomerate sells its lighting business to the smart home specialist Savant Systems. Details of the deal were not disclosed.