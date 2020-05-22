What is going on with Ford (NYSE:F) stock price today?

For one Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock you can buy 150 shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock. Would you trade that one stock for 150 shares of Ford? I am not sure what would I do, but in my eyes Ford can double to $10 easier than Tesla could double to $1,600.

Here is another information to show you that NYSE:F stock price can go up from here. In the previous two months the number of Ford stock holders on Robinhood doubled from 400,000 to 800,00 (according to Robintrack) and F stock is now the most popular stock among investors. This means that investors still trust Ford and see value in it. Long value I sure hope so.

And ahead of us there are two big launches at Ford- the Bronco and F-150. Bought are institutions for themselves. According to Chris Lau, it would be completely natural to see Ford go up if the market continues to bounce back.

On the other side curent analyst rating for Ford stock is a “hold”, where 2 are a “Strong Buy”, 1 “Moderate Buy”, 6 “Hold” sand 1 “Strong Sell”.

Ford seem to be a big underdog at the moment but it is a true LONG investment from now on.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) lost 50% Year-to-date and it closed at $5.63 on Thursday. On Friday I expect to see Ford stock go a little higher.