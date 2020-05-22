What happened with Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) stock price today?

Nothing special happened at the opening hour of the New York Stock Exchange to make the sudden drop in Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock price.

Right after opening TGI shares plummeted more than 7% for another heavy blow to TGI share holders.

Seems like somebody is expecting worse than expected quarterly results due on May 28th, 2020.

According to so called Wall Street analysts, they expect a significant YoY drop in earnings and revenue when Triumph Group (TGI) reports results.

The bad news for TGI is that share price fell from $85 in 2013 to $5.30 where is it now.