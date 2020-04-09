Warren Buffett’s key to success was “thinking differently” untill he bought and then sold Delta Air Lines

It is well known that both Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are highly successful entrepreneurs. These two billionaires rank second and third on the list of the richest people in the world (Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is first).

If the capital of both were united, the figure would reach US $ 179,000 million. And although it is only a guess, beyond any fortune there is something that really unites them: friendship.

American businessman Bill Gates , co-founder of Microsoft software company and the world’s largest private charity foundation, the Gates Foundation, openly declares himself a long-time admirer of investor Warren Buffett.

But in addition to admiring him for his “skillful way” of doing business , he is also surprised by the way he sees life. This Gates wrote on his own blog after they visited :

Every time I get to see Warren, I’m struck by his surprising, insightful, “upside-down” view of the world. He thinks differently—about almost everything. For starters, he credits his amazing success to something anyone could do. “I just sit in my office and read all day,” he explained. Bill gates on warren buffet

But we all sit in the office (or in our home) and read all day. What Warren Buffett do is buy stocks, and then sit on them for the rest of his life. Because he knows that, at the end, DOW Jones and NASDAQ will eventualy go UP. That is the only thing he do different, he sits on stocks. He is not selling or shorting stocks like you do. That is, untill he did that last month,when he sold previously acquired Delta Air Lines (DAL) stocks. Was he scared?

Known as the ” Oracle of Omaha “, Buffett is considered one of the greatest investors in the world. He is currently the largest shareholder, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a company that manages more than 60 companies, including battery producer Duracell, insurer Geico and the chain of ice cream and fast food restaurants Dairy Queen (DQ ), whose presence has spread to more than 20 countries.

And it is precisely in this last business that Bill Gates focuses to explain Warren Buffett’s “different thinking and the opposite vision”.

Among the best-known products in DQ is Blizzard , a smooth and creamy ice cream that can be combined with brownies, cookies or sweets. But the most peculiar and curious thing about this ice cream is the way they serve it: the other way around. This is how Gates described it:

surprising piece of fast food performance art to prove that each treat is so thick it will defy gravity.

The microsoft co-founder also wrote on his blog about his friend’s enormous patience:

In an age where instant gratification is desired in every aspect of life, Warren is one of the most patient people I know, willing to wait to get the results he wants. As he once said: someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.

Like many things in his life, even Warren Buffett’s diet is the opposite of all the eating suggestions a 88-year-old man can be offered. Every day, consume several cola drinks accompanied by junk food . This Gates said about it:

Instead of ending your day with a dessert, this is how you like to start it. He includes Oreos and ice creams in his breakfasts!

But some people say that this is just a marketing as he is heavilly invested in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) and other companies. So, he can often be seen going around with a can of Coke. Other people will say that he do not need to market Coke to anyone as it is already huge brand, but as we wrote previously -if you invested $1,000 22 years ago into Coca Cola you wouldnt earn a dime so far.

Not always right



Although Buffett sets important guidelines among investors around the world and his recommendations are generally of enormous value in the financial field, not all the time his decisions result in successes. Nor does he have trouble admitting when he makes mistakes. In 2018 he stated:

I was wrong with Google and Amazon. I made bad decisions. I think what Jeff Bezos has done is something close to a miracle.

He also admitted that he has made economic decisions that have involved his emotions, which has cost him several million.

Final thoughts- For a stock market genius, Warren Buffett sure gets bailed out a lot.