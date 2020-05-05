Warren Buffett believes that anybody working 40h per week and with a couple of kids should have a decent life WITHOUT a 2nd job.

Billionaire Warren Buffett and owner of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) held court at the 2020 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on May 2, 2020.
In an interview with Yahoo Finance and Becky Quick, Warren Buffett, explains what changes he believes should make sense to reduce the economic inequality between rich and poor in the United States.
The gap between rich and poor has widened in recent years and decades. Stock market legend Warren Buffett believes this trend will continue unless the US government does something about it.
