VTIQ is officially NKLA stock on Thursday. What you need to know

The latest news is in. On Thursday morning June 4t, 2020 Nikola Motor Company (NASDAQ:NKLA) will ring the opening bell. It was a wild ride since February for VTIQ investors and now the ticker changed to NKLA after merger was approved by VectoIQ shareholders.

All proposals passed. Dually approved by stockholders. Merger approved.! NKLA on Thursday raining of the bell on Nasdaq. Approved! — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) June 2, 2020

Nikola Motor Company is looking to change the world by introducing worlds first hydrogen powered semi truck and hydrogen powered heavy duty pickup truck. Through the backdoor merger shares of VTIQ today became shares of NKLA.

If you bought VTIQ shares back at $10 or $20 and are thinking now of selling them for a profit-think again. This is the technology of the future. They are the first and the biggest to do this. In 10 years from now, NKLA stock price can go all the way to $800. Where did I pull this number from?

You see, back in 2010 there was this new company headed by eccentric millionaire. The company had a modest IPO and soon after stock fell below the IPO price. The price of one share of that new company was $25 back then. That company was and still is TESLA.

According to one of the “experts” from Fool.com Tesla stock had no clear future and..

when you consider that Tesla lacks any real scale to compete against green-focused giants Ford and Nissan, I know I’d be selling at the first opportunity. With skepticism steadily growing on Wall Street about just how fast Tesla will be able to grow, Mr. Market might not be ready to support the flood of new shares

If you had 1000 shares of TSLA stock back then, that would roughly be $890K today. But if you listened to this “expert” you sold the stocks and now you are looking back in anger.

The same goes for Nikola Motor, this is a new company with a unique idea and and eccentric billionaire behind the company. Do you really think shares of NKLA will stay hovering around 30 bucks?