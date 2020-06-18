VISL stock surges following StanTheTradingMan interview with CEO

The times have changed. CNBC is the past and Twitter interviews are the present of the investing news. This morning CEO of Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL), Mickey Miller, gave an interview to @StanTradingMan and the stock price immediately went up following that interview. We are pasting the interview below.

Live with CEO Mickey Miller from $VISL @Vislink questions from investors point of view. https://t.co/oi3YozX7o8 — StanTheTradingMan (@StanTradingMan) June 18, 2020

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) share price tripled year-to-date and gained more than 13% in the first hour of trading on Thursday.