VISA reports “rapid deterioration of cross-border travel related spending”

Visa Inc (NYSE:V), an American financial services corporation headquartered in Foster City, California, announced a “meaningful deterioration in volume and transaction trends in the second half of March” due to coronavirus related social distancing, shelter-in-place or total lock-down orders.

“As the virus has spread in the last few weeks, the impacts we saw in Asia in February are now occurring in the rest of the world, with a rapid deterioration of cross-border travel related spending, both card present and card not present.”-it is said in the report, signed by VISA CFO Vasant M. Prabhu.

For March 2019 U.S. payments volume fell 4% YoY (year on year), with credit payments down 7% and debit being the least affected with 1%. Cross-border volumes on a constant-dollar basis dropped 19% YoY and sank down 23% when excluding transactions within Europe;. Processed transactions decreased 2% month-to-date.

Even with these numbers VISA “expects net revenue growth in the high end of mid-single digits, operating expense growth in the low end of high single digits and earnings per share growth in the high end of mid-single digits.” it is nore in the regulatory filling, adding that “results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and are difficult to predict.“