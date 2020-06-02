VECTOIQ VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock skyrockets on Nikola takeover. Here is what you need to know

Another day, another news by Nikola that seems to follow Tesla.

VectoIQ (VTIQ) shareholders are voting on the merger with Nikola Motor. The start-up’s company manager, Trevor Milton, knows no stopping on Twitter. The change from VectoIQ to Nikola Corp could take place this week.

Many investors and fans have been waiting for this week. If everything goes according to plan, Nikola Motor could soon be tradable on the stock exchange under the stock ticker symbol “NKLA”.

Why Nikola? We control the energy our trucks consume with hydrogen, so each truck pays us per mile driven, giving us higher revenue and profit margins than our competition. We take the oil companies out of the supply chain unless they join us to tackle emission reduction. $NKLA — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) June 1, 2020

After approval for the merger, Milton promises to trade on the stock exchange one or two days after the vote. A successful IPO is also extremely important for Nikola partner Nel. The Norwegians put $ 5 million into Nikola Motor. Ergo: A brilliant IPO plays Nel in the cards, especially since the Americans then have the necessary liquid funds to build a hydrogen infrastructure, for example.

The hype surrounding Nikola Motor reflects the recent course development from the already listed VectoIQ. In yesterday’s US trading, the stock soared by 17.4 percent to $ 33.99. The newly created Nikola Corp. attributed a valuation of approximately $ 11 billion.

I am sure Nikola (likely ticker to be NKLA) will go towards $100 before the end of the year.