VBIV stock flies on one man’s opinion. Is this enough for the big leagues?

Pre-market trading session on Thrusday saw a huge spike for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock price. Incredible jump of almost 40% that is setting VBIV stockholders imagination on fire.

But why is VBIV stock up early in the morning?

According to Raymond James,analyst, VBIV is now a “strong buy” and suggested price target is $9 (compared to his $8 in a previous upgrade). ‘This Might Be the Best COVID Vaccine’, he said, and he is wondering why is this stock not up.

Well, it is up now, and the only reason for that is one man’s opinion.

The bearish case for VBIV is the fact that their main 2020 target moved away from their hepatitis b vaccine to SARS, MERS and COVID-19 vaccine. I am afraid that they will lose a lot of time and money on COVID-19 vaccine while they will put aside hep B vaccine that went through all 3 phases. According to VBI Vaccine they will submit regulatory approval applications in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020. Losing money on COVID vaccine means that the Company might end up raising more money for their needs, and money raising will come from stock dilution.

The bullish case for VBIV stock is simple as this- everything is possible. Still the best case scenario for VBIV is that their hepatitis B vaccine candidate is approved by FDA in 2020 or during Q1 2021 and that their broad coronavirus vaccine is approved for human testing. In their press release yesterday, VBIV announced that they will will work on two possible coronavirus candidates, one trivalent and one monovalent coronavirus vaccine candidate. Of course this is all a long shot because they are merely out of the pre-clinical studies and human clinical studies are expected to start around the end of the year. Little too late to the game?