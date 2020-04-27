US Bancorp : The Safe Long Bet

US Bancorp(NYSE:USB), the seventh largest regional bank in the US by assets is a blue-chip in the truest sense of the word. The bank counts industry stalwarts Vanguard and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway among it’s biggest shareholders. The stock is trading nearly 40% below it’s 2020 high and based on it’s fundamentals makes a great long-term investment opportunity.

The Books

The bank has a stellar balance sheet and the numbers are proof that the stock’s bear rally is the result of the coronavirus induced economic downturn and not related to performance of the business. The bank reported it’s Q1 2020 numbers on the 15thof this month and they highlight the quality of it’s business.

The bank reported a revenue of $5.77 billion and a net income of $1.77 billion(down 33%), but the reduction in net income was mainly because of an increase in provision to cover credit defaults that may arise due to the crash of the economy.(Alpha Street)

The bank has very high quality assets, a reputation of successfully lending during bad economic cycles, and a dividend yield of 5%. The banks mortgage book is very solid with the average FICO score for residential mortgages at 766 and LTV ratio of of 69% on residential mortgages and 60% for commercial loans, both which are higher than industry averages. At the recent company earnings call, the bank was very confident in being able to continue it’s dividend even if the downturn lasted the entire year. The bank is trading at a P/E of 9, which is significantly below it’s five year average of 13.86 and much below the S&P average of 20. Over the last 10 years, the bank has delivered an average return on equity of 13.77% which is the highest of all regional banks.(The Motley Fool)

The Opportunity

The main reason behind the harsh fall in the stock is that in an economic downturn, people turn their focus to essential expenses and curb all leisure and discretionary expenses. This causes a huge loss of revenue to the bank because 65% of it’s revenue last year was made up consumer banking, credit cards and payment services(Forbes).

Another knock-on effect of a looming recession is that it severely increases the likelihood of defaults on the banks credit, due to which the bank has to make larger provisions to cover losses and this reduces the banks asset value.

Given the bank’s steady dividend history, steady profitability, strong balance sheet and high credit quality, it’s stock has very rarely traded at such a steep discount and presents a safe and attractive investment for patient long-term investors.