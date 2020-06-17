 UONEK stock can hit double digits if it can keep the momentum – Idaho Reporter

UONEK stock can hit double digits if it can keep the momentum

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 17, 2020 0 Comments

What a crazy start of the day for all the investors that placed their bets on Urban One Inc Class D stock( NASDAQ: UONEK). After Tuesday trading session, when UONEK acquired some incredible gains, investors woke up for another day of 100%+ rally.

The rally comes after a news that UONE (sister company of UONEK) hit $40 yesterday. For some reason UONE is down more than 30% today, but UONEK is still surging on Wednesday. Some analysts predict that investors will lose the money, like they did with HTZ stocks recently.

No one can predict what the Thursday will bring for the short term investors, but if there is a Volume (that is now twenty-fold of its average volume) strong enough to keep the momentum we might even see UONEK above $10. Not for a long time though.

