UONEK stock can hit double digits if it can keep the momentum

What a crazy start of the day for all the investors that placed their bets on Urban One Inc Class D stock( NASDAQ: UONEK). After Tuesday trading session, when UONEK acquired some incredible gains, investors woke up for another day of 100%+ rally.

The rally comes after a news that UONE (sister company of UONEK) hit $40 yesterday. For some reason UONE is down more than 30% today, but UONEK is still surging on Wednesday. Some analysts predict that investors will lose the money, like they did with HTZ stocks recently.

$UONEK Gonna bring some pain to Robinhooders! 🤣🤑 — Sean Sullivan (@SullyCapTrading) June 17, 2020

No one can predict what the Thursday will bring for the short term investors, but if there is a Volume (that is now twenty-fold of its average volume) strong enough to keep the momentum we might even see UONEK above $10. Not for a long time though.