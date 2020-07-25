United Airlines (UAL) expects 40% of the overall August schedule (compared with 2019) to be in service.

It is a tough summer for all the airlines, but seems like there is a light at the end of the tunnel, at least some light.

According to the latest update from United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) a smaller United will be the reality going forward. Reportedly, 30% of the sales force will be leaving the Company.

In an update distributed by Wabba Travel and reviewed by Idaho Reporter, UAL talks about July 2020 numbers:

July 2020 there were 323 daily departures from 102 airports with 211 spokes. This was up from mid March = 11 daily departures into 10 airports.

From last year demand is down 90% so you will see more connections in order to service more routes efficiently. Good news, in August 40% of the overall schedule (compared with 2019) will be in service.

According to this update:” When you get to the airport, at check in there is social distances and you will fill out a medical form. You will be advised if the flight is filled at over 70% and you are then able to cancel or change to another flight without penalty. UA will notify you 24 hours prior – be sure to update your personal contact # in your reservation so they can do this. Middle seats will be filled if the demand for the plane is over 70%. United tries to put on a larger plane when occupancy dictates.”

At the end of the update it is said that United and other airlines are pushing for universal temperature testing. This must be done at every airport to make the system work.

On a year-to-date basis one share of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) lost almost $60 of its value. For the last 30 days UAL stock was hovering around $34.00 per share while it closed at $32.88 on Friday.