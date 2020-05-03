United Airlines to change deplaning process starting Monday

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) stock plummeted on Friday and are probably going to fall even deeper down on Monday. Why? Because Warren Buffett announced that he ( his company Berkshire Hathaway) sold entire holdings in the four major US airlines (UAL included), warning that the “world has changed” for the airlines.

“It is a blow to have, essentially, your demand dry up,” he said. “It is basically that we shut off air travel in this country.” and added that they will not invest”where we think that it is going to chew up money in the future”.

Chewing up money. But airlines have no problems chewing up money as long as they are getting bailout money. Social distancing in planes, stock buybacks or whatever they do these days to please social media warriors. The newest decision by United Airlines is…they plan to implement temporary changes to customer deplaning process. That will help their bottom line for sure.

New United deplaning explained

According to a document reviewed by Idaho Reporter, starting tomorrow (May 4) UAL will try to stop you from taking a dash to the aircraft exit door.

As a plane is taxiing to the gate, pilots will make an announcement asking customers to remain seated “until their row has been called to exit the aircraft”. Once airplane arrives flight attendants should announce approximately five rows at a time to leave the plane. And while the customers are leaving the plane they should “maintain a safe distance”.

I can already see people going nuts and running over each other while flight attendants are trying to explain how they should keep a safe distance.

The instruction given to United employees further explains that they can call “more than 5 rows at a time” if the capacity is low.

This instruction ends with a suggestion that UAL employees should “pause between each group of rows announced, allowing the majority of the prior group to deplane before to calling the next group.”