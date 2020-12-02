UK approves import of 30 million BioNTech – Pfizer vaccine doses marking a “historic moment”

The Mainz biotech company BioNTech and the US partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have received the first approval for their corona vaccine. According to the company, the British drug regulator has granted emergency approval. This will give the British the green light earlier than the EU and the US.

The U.K. has previously signed an agreement to buy 30 million doses of vaccines in development by drugmakers Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

As the companies announced in the morning, the UK has granted temporary emergency approval for the mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2. This is the world’s first emergency approval of a vaccine tested in a phase 3 study to address the pandemic. Pfizer and BioNTech expect further decisions on regulatory filings worldwide in the coming days and weeks. Companies can ship vaccine doses immediately after a possible approval or approval is granted.

“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.

“The UK emergency license approved today marks a historic moment in the fight against Covid-19. This is a victory for science that we have been working towards since the start of our program. We congratulate MHRA on successfully carrying out this thoughtful analysis and their early commitment to protect the people of the UK, ”said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer. “As we anticipate further approvals and approvals, we are focusing on acting with the same urgency to safely deliver the high quality vaccine worldwide. We do this because thousands of people are infected every day and at the moment every day counts in our joint fight against this devastating pandemic. “