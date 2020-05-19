Two 100 years old patients were cured of coronavirus in Moscow

Moscow doctors have cured two residents of the capital who are more than a hundred years old from coronavirus infection. This was reported in the press service of the Moscow Department of Health.

One of the patients recently celebrated the 101st anniversary. As the chief doctor of the 52nd hospital Maryana Lysenko said, the woman had a complex of diseases of the cardiovascular, endocrine systems, gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, and musculoskeletal system. The doctors diagnosed the woman with bilateral pneumonia and moderate coronavirus infection.

The second patient is six months older than the first and is a veteran of World War II. She was diagnosed with several chronic diseases, which, according to doctors, corresponded to the health of 60 years of age.

Both centenarians undergo rehabilitation treatment in a rehabilitation hospital.

According to the latest data, in Moscow over the past day 3238 new cases of infection with coronavirus have been detected . In the Moscow region, infection was detected in 921 people. The total number of people infected in Russia has grown to 290 678 in 85 regions.