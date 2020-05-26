Tupperware Brands Corporation sells 500 acres of wetlands, TUP stock goes up

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) stock price went up today, more than 12% but we are not sure if the stock is up on the most recent set of news released by Tupperware or just because investors have a hunch-

On May 20, 2020, the board of directors of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) approved a definitive purchase and sale agreement with O’Connor Management LLC , whereby O’Connor will purchase approximately 740 acres of the Company’s property in Orlando, Florida, inclusive of 500 acres of wetlands, comprising all remaining Company-owned land in Orlando. The Purchase and Sale Agreement provides for a purchase price of approximately $87 million for the land and certain transportation impact fee credits, with the transaction closing expected to occur in the second quarter of 2020, subject to successful due diligence and standard closing conditions. As part of this transaction, the TUP will lease back from O’Connor approximately 61 acres and 8 buildings on the land, comprising the Company’s headquarters location, for an initial term of 10 years at a market competitive rent and with customary terms and conditions.

Besides this news TUP also submitted following news via SEC filing on Tuesday May 26th.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) today announced the commencement of a Tender Offer to purchase for cash up to $175 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.750% Senior Notes due 2021 . Approximately $600 million aggregate principal amount of Notes is currently outstanding. The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 26, 2020 .

“Strengthening our balance sheet is a critical objective for Tupperware and a top priority of the management team,” said Sandra Harris, CFO of Tupperware.

“In recent months we have taken swift actions to accelerate cost savings and have increased our turnaround plan commitments in response to COVID-19 and in an effort to maintain compliance with our debt covenants from our recently amended credit agreement. We continue to work proactively with various financial sources and advisors to address our liquidity and cash flow needs ahead of the June 2021 Senior Notes maturity. The tender offer we are announcing today is our first important action in this regard.”-Harris concluded-